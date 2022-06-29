Vancouver drivers are being targeted in parking ticket scam

The City of Vancouver is warning drivers to be aware of a parking ticket scam making its rounds.

Some users are being targeted with text messages claiming they have overdue unpaid parking tickets.

“This is not the City, we do not notify the public of fines through texting, media or social media,” reads a statement from the City.

The City of Vancouver is urging anyone who may have received one of the scam texts to not click on the link or provide any payment details. It also tells drivers to report the messages to their cellphone providers and delete them.

The message reads, “City of Vancouver, This is a reminder that your Infraction is overdue, and must be settled before 07/03/2022.” It then directs the receiver of the message to click on a link.

Warning ⚠️Scam Alert: We have been notified of a scam targeting people through text messages requesting they pay an overdue parking ticket. This is not the City, we do not notify the public of fines through texting, media or social media. More info ➡️https://t.co/yX5vKIF1QR pic.twitter.com/0HlabstZpd — City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) June 29, 2022

The approved methods that the City of Vancouver uses to notify drivers about tickets include tickets served to vehicles, and tickets mailed to registered owners of vehicles.

Earlier this year, drivers were being targeted in a different scam involving the ICBC gas rebates.

For more information about the parking ticket scam, visit the City of Vancouver information page here.