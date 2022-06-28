NewsCrime

Six police officers shot, two suspects killed in shootout at BC bank

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Jun 28 2022, 11:09 pm
Six police officers shot, two suspects killed in shootout at BC bank
@joanbflood/Twitter

An incident at a bank in Saanich, BC on Tuesday turned deadly when six officers were shot and two suspects were killed.

Police in Victoria confirmed that several members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) were transported to hospital after suffering gunshot wounds during the bank shootout.

“We anticipate that some officers will be released following emergency treatment, whereas other officers sustained serious injuries and have been taken into surgery,” reads a statement from police.

Three officers are expected to be released soon, while three are in surgery with more serious injuries, Chief Dean Duthie told reporters Tuesday afternoon.

Three officers are members of Saanich Police and three are members of VicPD.

Police say that they don’t believe any members of the public, bank employees, or customers were physically injured in the incident.

A shelter-in-place advisory issued earlier in the afternoon remained in effect as officers search for a potential third suspect and continue to investigate.

The incident began at around 11 am on Tuesday, June 28 when officers with Saanich Police, GVERT, and VicPD responded to a report that two armed men had entered the a Bank of Montreal branch in the 3600-block of Shelbourne Street in Saanich.

Officers encountered the armed suspects who fired at police, according to a news release. The “suspects were shot by police and died at the scene.”

Initially, police said the suspects were in custody. But later revealed they had died.

There’s a video circulating that shows the police shootout. It’s filmed by a witness sitting in a parked car and shows several police officers running amid sounds of gunfire. There’s a K-9 unit present.

Daily Hive has not included the video because of its upsetting nature.

Saanich Police also evacuating nearby homes and businesses due to the “presence of a potential explosive device” in a car belonging to one of the suspects.

Police say they will continue to update the public on their investigation.

With files from Daily Hive’s Megan Devlin

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.