Attempted child lurings under investigation in two Metro Vancouver cities

Police in two Metro Vancouver municipalities are sharing disturbing details of potential attempted child-luring incidents.

On Tuesday, April 18, RCMP in both North Vancouver and Surrey said they had separate investigations underway.

Surrey RCMP investigation

Surrey RCMP said they are looking to identify a witness to a “suspicious occurrence” near an elementary school.

RCMP received a report that on April 17, 2023, a brief interaction took place on the 8600 block of 159 Street at around 8:20 am between a 13-year-old student and a stranger. The man offered the student a ride to school, but the interaction was interrupted by a woman walking her dog.

“The intentions of this man are unknown, and investigators are working to identify all involved parties in order to determine the intent of the interaction,” said Corporal Vanessa Munn. “We are asking anyone with information to reach out to police.”

The witness, a woman in her 20s who was wearing a black coat and had a small beige poodle, had a brief interaction with the student after the man drove away. Now, police want to identify and talk to the witness to move the investigation forward. The stranger who approached the student was a Black male, 30 to 40 years old and clean-shaven. He was driving a black SUV.

Surrey RCMP asks anyone with information or video surveillance from the area to call them at 604-599-0502.

North Vancouver RCMP investigating attempted luring

North Vancouver RCMP is also investigating a similar instance that happened on March 29 and is appealing to the public to help identify a suspicious man after he approached a 16-year-old girl and offered them a ride in the Norgate neighbourhood.

We're seeking the public's assistance after report of attempted luring. Recognize this vehicle or know the driver? Call us at (604)-985-1311 and quote file #23-5989. Link to release: https://t.co/FUbbmxHCA3 pic.twitter.com/zSHcYKXzsU — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) April 18, 2023

According to police, in the afternoon of March 29 on the 1500 block of Tatlow Avenue, a driver pulled up alongside the girl, asked where she lived, and offered her a ride. He was alone in the car.

She declined his offer, and he began to follow her, repeating his offer, which she repeatedly declined. The girl was unharmed and returned home before reporting the incident to the police.

Now, North Vancouver RCMP say it’s an isolated incident and they haven’t received similar reports, but they want to identify the suspect.

“The alleged behaviour of the driver is concerning, and we would like to speak with him. RCMP take reports of this nature very seriously,” said Cst. Mansoor Sahak.

The driver is described as:

Male

Short poufy hair, slicked back

Small moustache and no beard

Noticeable Spanish accent

Wearing a black sweater

The vehicle is described as a Black BMW with a clean, black interior and a license plate beginning with the letter “H.”

Police hope that someone will be able to help identify the suspect and/or the vehicle. North Vancouver RCMP wants to hear from anyone with information at 604-985-1331.

Both incidents are a good reminder to parents, youth, and anyone walking alone to be street smart, and the RCMP has tips for staying safe, including keeping your head up and being aware of your surroundings.