NewsCrime

BC teacher charged with sexual exploitation and child luring

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Feb 14 2024, 6:00 pm
BC teacher charged with sexual exploitation and child luring
Margarita Young/Shutterstock

A BC teacher is facing charges of sexual exploitation and child luring over interactions via social media, and police say there may be additional victims who have yet to come forward.

The BC Prosecution Service approved charges of sexual exploitation, making sexually explicit material available to a child, and luring a child against Jason Walker on February 13.

Mounties say the Columbia Valley RCMP spearheaded the investigation involving David Thompson Secondary School in Invermere.

“The offences took place over the Internet, specifically social media. As such, investigators believe it may be possible other individuals are aware of these offences,” Cpl. James Grandy said in a news release. “Police are encouraging anyone who may have further information to contact the Columbia Valley RCMP.”

The teacher has been arrested and will appear in court on March 4.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop