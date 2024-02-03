Here's when these major Vancouver bridges will close this weekend

Drivers using two major bridges in Vancouver will have slower journeys than usual this weekend as crews close lanes for construction and tree removal work.

The Georgia Viaduct, Lions Gate Bridge, and Stanley Park Causeway will all have certain lanes closed on Saturday, February 3 and Sunday, February 4.

“People traveling these routes should expect detours, delays and transit changes,” the City said in a news release.

The Georgia Viaduct will see the most significant impacts, being completely closed during the day on Saturday and Sunday so a construction group can set up a crane. It’ll be completely closed from 6 am to 8 pm on both days and will have one lane open at night.

Georgia Street will also be closed at Beatty Street, though residents of Citadel Parade and Regiment Square will be able to access their homes via Dunsmuir Street.

The Lions Gate and Stanley Park Causeway will also be fully closed Sunday from 7:30 am to 11 am. Drivers are advised to use the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge instead.

Outside those hours, there will be single lane closures on the Lions Gate and Stanley Park causeway.

“This closure is to support essential continued work to remove trees impacted by the hemlock looper moth infestation in Stanley Park,” the City said.