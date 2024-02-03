Major Canada Line delays snarl afternoon commute in Metro Vancouver

Metro Vancouver may have narrowly avoided another transit strike this weekend, but that doesn’t mean getting around the city is smooth.

Major Canada Line delays slowed down many riders’ journeys Friday afternoon, with issues impacting the entire line.

TransLink first posted about the problems around 3 pm Friday, saying trains were holding in place between Marine Drive Station and Waterfront Station.

But later, the problems seemed to expand.

Instead of trains, shuttle buses were put in place to transport customers between Bridgeport and Oakridge stations, between Bridgeport and Vancouver International Airport, and between Bridgeport and Brighouse stations.

One Daily Hive reader saw a notice at one station that the two next trains were estimated to come in eight minutes and then 38 minutes.

A TransLink spokesperson told Daily Hive that it’s not yet known what the problem is, only that it’s a mechanical issue with one of the trains.

“Teams will need time to investigate the issue once the train is back in the yard,” the spokesperson said.

Service to Waterfront Station had resumed by 4:30 pm, but customers still need to transfer at Bridgeport to a bus to either YVR or Brighouse.

Online, TransLink said on X it’s receiving a “high volume of tweets” about the issue.