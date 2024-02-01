Crossing concerns lead to traffic delays in Richmond over Highway 99

Bad news, commuters. If you are trying to travel through Richmond, you can expect delays while taking this busy Highway 99 overpass, as engineers have deemed some of the lanes to be potentially unsafe to travel on.

That’s according to the Ministry of Transportation, which announced that traffic will be down to single-lane alternating on the Steveston Highway cross until further notice, as a structural assessment needs to be done.

“A potential deficiency in one of the support piers was identified following a scheduled engineering inspection, and the eastbound lane has been closed out of caution. Ministry staff will further assess the structure to determine next steps,” the ministry said Thursday.

There is a detour. Drivers are urged to cross Highway 99 at the Blundell Road and Westminster Highway crossings instead.

Those travelling northbound can access Highway 99 at the Alderbridge Way/Highway 91 interchange as well.