Food truck season is upon us, and there’s a new concept rolling into town just in time.

Mahshiko, a food truck specializing in Korean eats, is having its soft opening this week through to the weekend.

Setting up at the corner of Thurlow Street and West Hastings, Mahshiko is serving up great grab-and-go options like bibimbap bowls (with the option of either bulgogi beef, spicy pork, or deep-fried tofu), chicken burgers, and side dishes like fried chicken, fries, and kimchi.

This menu will run during the soft opening, which is on until tomorrow, April 30.

To celebrate its first few days, Mahshiko is offering $2 off any combo menu item to its Instagram followers.

Address: Parked at Thurlow Street and West Hastings Street

