There's still time to grab tickets for Madonna's Vancouver show tomorrow

Madonna is performing in Vancouver on Wednesday, and there’s still time to grab face-value tickets to the show — if you have deep pockets, that is.

There are several rows of tickets available (not re-sale, just regular tickets from Ticketmaster) on the first level at the sides of the stage and on the floor.

The tickets aren’t cheap, though. Even though no scalpers are making money in the process, the face value cost from Ticketmaster ranges from $500 a ticket to more than $900 — and that’s before taxes and fees.

Tickets to the show were expensive from the start, with fans sharing outrage at prices this time last year when they first tried to secure a seat. When tickets first went on sale, one Twitter user said the cheapest they could find cost $490.

Cheapest Madonna ticket in Vancouver is $490 💀 — Fah (@frazham) January 20, 2023

For fans without enough cash to see Madonna in person, TransLink is hosting a free concert outside Waterfront Station. Twenty musicians will play Madonna’s hits on the fiddle between 4:30 and 6:30 pm.

The fiddlers are part of the North Shore Celtic Ensemble, and they’ll be playing “Material Girl,” “Like a Prayer,” “Holiday,” and more as part of TransLink’s Art Moves series.

Madonna’s concert is a long time coming after a serious bacterial infection landed the singer in the ICU and forced her to postpone her world tour.

In celebration of the highly anticipated performance, Warner Music will be lighting up buildings around Rogers Arena with projections featuring some of Madonna’s most iconic lyrics.