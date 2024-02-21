EventsConcertsCuratedCelebrities

There's still time to grab tickets for Madonna's Vancouver show tomorrow

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Feb 21 2024, 12:38 am
There's still time to grab tickets for Madonna's Vancouver show tomorrow

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
The Parlour Magic Show!

Wed, February 28, 7:30pm

The Parlour Magic Show!

Dave Merheje Live at The MOTN

Fri, March 8, 7:00pm

Dave Merheje Live at The MOTN

Big 80s Run

Sat, March 9, 1:00pm

Big 80s Run

In Bloom: A Love and Relationships Summit

Fri, April 12, 5:30pm

In Bloom: A Love and Relationships Summit

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Madonna is performing in Vancouver on Wednesday, and there’s still time to grab face-value tickets to the show — if you have deep pockets, that is.

There are several rows of tickets available (not re-sale, just regular tickets from Ticketmaster) on the first level at the sides of the stage and on the floor.

The tickets aren’t cheap, though. Even though no scalpers are making money in the process, the face value cost from Ticketmaster ranges from $500 a ticket to more than $900 — and that’s before taxes and fees.

Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster

Tickets to the show were expensive from the start, with fans sharing outrage at prices this time last year when they first tried to secure a seat. When tickets first went on sale, one Twitter user said the cheapest they could find cost $490.

For fans without enough cash to see Madonna in person, TransLink is hosting a free concert outside Waterfront Station. Twenty musicians will play Madonna’s hits on the fiddle between 4:30 and 6:30 pm.

The fiddlers are part of the North Shore Celtic Ensemble, and they’ll be playing “Material Girl,” “Like a Prayer,” “Holiday,” and more as part of TransLink’s Art Moves series.

Madonna’s concert is a long time coming after a serious bacterial infection landed the singer in the ICU and forced her to postpone her world tour.

In celebration of the highly anticipated performance, Warner Music will be lighting up buildings around Rogers Arena with projections featuring some of Madonna’s most iconic lyrics.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ Listed
+ Concerts
+ Curated
+ Celebrities
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop