"Rip off": Madonna fans in Vancouver outraged over ticket prices for upcoming show

Some Madonna fans trying to secure a seat at her upcoming Vancouver show are outraged over ticket prices.

Madonna will be in Vancouver this summer to kick off her global tour. Madonna: The Celebration Tour will come to Rogers Arena on July 15.

Some people successfully secured their tickets before the general sale since legacy members of Madonna’s Official Fan Club were able to purchase on Tuesday, January 17.

MADONNA TICKETS SECURED, now Vancouver, let’s do some shows! 😍 — Nearah Frickin Nuff (@nearah_nuff_) January 19, 2023

However, some people who depended on the general sale on Friday, January 20, were not as lucky.

One Twitter user said the cheapest ticket they found was selling for $490.

Cheapest Madonna ticket in Vancouver is $490 💀 — Fraser (@frazham) January 20, 2023

Another person said they were in the Ticketmaster queue for about 20 minutes but didn’t leave with tickets since prices were too high.

“There is no way I’m paying $300, or more each, for verified resale tix, yeah I want to see her, I was willing to pay up to $200, but anything over that is just a rip off!!” the tweet reads.

Just sat in Ticketmaster queue for 20 mins for Madonna tix in Vancouver, there is no way I’m paying $300, or more each, for verified resale tix, yeah I want to see her, I was willing to pay up to $200 but anything over that is just a rip off!! — Lorna (@anrolsiwel) January 20, 2023

Toronto and Montreal are the only other Canadian cities included on the tour, and fans there are vocalizing the same issues.

1993-$44, Row 11 floor seats.Couldn’t have asked for more, age 15, loved Madonna!Flew to Montreal by myself to meet some friends my age & went to a club for the 1st time. My parents were cool (not enough to be told about the nightclub tho)2023-$4k for the floor,no chance #Madonna pic.twitter.com/J9GHiKqA90 — Vanessa (@NoNumbersNess) January 23, 2023

Saw the cost of tickets to see Madonna in Toronto. $400 for the seats at the very back? $3,000 for VIP? BULLSHIT!!

I would have gone being a life long fan, but those prices? She’s delusional, too out of touch with reality and the global economical and social issues we face. — Seriously??? (@__Tweet_bitch__) January 21, 2023

As of Monday evening, the cheapest tickets Daily Hive found in Vancouver were for $244, and the more expensive ticket is going for over $5,000.

What a surprise! All the #Madonna tickets for #Vancouver are already up for resale at insanely high markups. Gotta love how musicians & @Tickemaster don't want music to be accessible to the average wage-earning fans now. So much for that goodwill after a pandemic! #monopoly — Chad Kerychuk (@chadkerychuk) January 20, 2023

While there are many frustrated fans across the country, one fan chimed in to say, “But hey she’s Madonna.”

I wanna go when she come to Vancouver BC ☺️ tickets are a bit pricey but hey she’s Madonna 🥰 pic.twitter.com/I7acB42yy9 — G (@georgedurocher) January 20, 2023

With files from Kimia Afshar Mehrabi