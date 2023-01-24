NewsCuratedCelebrities

"Rip off": Madonna fans in Vancouver outraged over ticket prices for upcoming show

Nikitha Martins

Jan 24 2023, 2:49 am

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Jan 24 2023, 2:49 am
"Rip off": Madonna fans in Vancouver outraged over ticket prices for upcoming show
yakub88/Shutterstock

Some Madonna fans trying to secure a seat at her upcoming Vancouver show are outraged over ticket prices.

Madonna will be in Vancouver this summer to kick off her global tour. Madonna: The Celebration Tour will come to Rogers Arena on July 15.

Some people successfully secured their tickets before the general sale since legacy members of Madonna’s Official Fan Club were able to purchase on Tuesday, January 17.

However, some people who depended on the general sale on Friday, January 20, were not as lucky.

One Twitter user said the cheapest ticket they found was selling for $490.

Another person said they were in the Ticketmaster queue for about 20 minutes but didn’t leave with tickets since prices were too high.

“There is no way I’m paying $300, or more each, for verified resale tix, yeah I want to see her, I was willing to pay up to $200, but anything over that is just a rip off!!” the tweet reads.

Toronto and Montreal are the only other Canadian cities included on the tour, and fans there are vocalizing the same issues.

As of Monday evening, the cheapest tickets Daily Hive found in Vancouver were for $244, and the more expensive ticket is going for over $5,000.

While there are many frustrated fans across the country, one fan chimed in to say, “But hey she’s Madonna.”

With files from Kimia Afshar Mehrabi

