2 BC schools named top comprehensive universities in Canada by Maclean's
Two BC schools have taken the top spots in this year’s Maclean’s Magazine Canadian university rankings in the comprehensive category.
Simon Fraser University came in first place in Canada followed by the University of Victoria.
To determine its rankings, Maclean’s puts universities into three categories based on differences in types of institutions, levels of research funding, diversity of offerings, and breadth and depth of graduate and professional programs.
In the comprehensive category, the universities have a “significant” amount of research activity and a range of programs at the undergraduate and graduate levels, including professional degrees, notes Maclean’s.
In each category, Maclean’s ranks the schools in five areas (students, faculty, resources, student support, and reputation) based on the following 12 performance indicators:
- Student awards
- Student/ faculty ratio
- Faculty awards
- Social sciences and Humanities grants
- Medical/ science grants
- Total research dollars
- Operating budget
- Library expenses
- Library acquisitions
- Scholarships and bursaries
- Student services
- Reputational survey
This was the second year that SFU placed first on the list and Maclean’s and the University of Victoria placed second in Canada.
Maclean’s top 15 universities in Canada
- Simon Fraser University – BC
- Victoria – BC
- Waterloo – Ontario
- York – Ontario
- Carleton – Ontario
- Guelph – Ontario
- Memorial – Newfoundland and Labrador
- New Brunswick
- Concordia – Ontario
- Toronto Metropolitan – Ontario
- Wilfrid Laurier -Ontario
- UQAM – Quebec
- Brock – Ontario
- Regina – Saskatchewan
- Windsor – Ontario