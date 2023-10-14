Two BC schools have taken the top spots in this year’s Maclean’s Magazine Canadian university rankings in the comprehensive category.

Simon Fraser University came in first place in Canada followed by the University of Victoria.

To determine its rankings, Maclean’s puts universities into three categories based on differences in types of institutions, levels of research funding, diversity of offerings, and breadth and depth of graduate and professional programs.

In the comprehensive category, the universities have a “significant” amount of research activity and a range of programs at the undergraduate and graduate levels, including professional degrees, notes Maclean’s.

In each category, Maclean’s ranks the schools in five areas (students, faculty, resources, student support, and reputation) based on the following 12 performance indicators:

Student awards

Student/ faculty ratio

Faculty awards

Social sciences and Humanities grants

Medical/ science grants

Total research dollars

Operating budget

Library expenses

Library acquisitions

Scholarships and bursaries

Student services

Reputational survey

This was the second year that SFU placed first on the list and Maclean’s and the University of Victoria placed second in Canada.

Maclean’s top 15 universities in Canada