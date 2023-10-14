News

2 BC schools named top comprehensive universities in Canada by Maclean's

DH Vancouver Staff
Oct 14 2023, 5:08 pm
EB Adventure Photography/Shutterstock

Two BC schools have taken the top spots in this year’s Maclean’s Magazine Canadian university rankings in the comprehensive category.

Simon Fraser University came in first place in Canada followed by the University of Victoria.

To determine its rankings, Maclean’s puts universities into three categories based on differences in types of institutions, levels of research funding, diversity of offerings, and breadth and depth of graduate and professional programs.

In the comprehensive category, the universities have a “significant” amount of research activity and a range of programs at the undergraduate and graduate levels, including professional degrees, notes Maclean’s.

In each category, Maclean’s ranks the schools in five areas (students, faculty, resources, student support, and reputation) based on the following  12 performance indicators:

  • Student awards
  • Student/ faculty ratio
  • Faculty awards
  • Social sciences and Humanities grants
  • Medical/ science grants
  • Total research dollars
  • Operating budget
  • Library expenses
  • Library acquisitions
  • Scholarships and bursaries
  • Student services
  • Reputational survey

This was the second year that SFU placed first on the list and Maclean’s and the University of Victoria placed second in Canada.

Maclean’s top 15 universities in Canada

  1. Simon Fraser University – BC 
  2. Victoria – BC 
  3. Waterloo – Ontario
  4. York – Ontario
  5. Carleton – Ontario
  6. Guelph – Ontario
  7. Memorial – Newfoundland and Labrador
  8. New Brunswick
  9. Concordia – Ontario
  10. Toronto Metropolitan – Ontario
  11. Wilfrid Laurier -Ontario
  12. UQAM – Quebec
  13. Brock – Ontario
  14. Regina – Saskatchewan
  15. Windsor – Ontario
