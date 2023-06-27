Only three BC universities made the list for new global ranking

Only three universities in Canada cracked the top 50 on a new global ranking, and one institution is right here in BC.

According to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings for 2024, UBC came in at number 34, rising the ranks, as it used to be #47 in 2023.

The rankings looked at over 1,400 universities across more than 100 countries and regions and used performance indicators to measure institutions’ performance in faculty, research, academic reputation, and employment outcomes.

The University of Toronto was crowned Canada’s highest-ranked institution — ranking 21st in the world, “placing just outside the world top 20, thanks to its enhanced research agenda, exceptionally employable graduates and exceptional sustainability initiatives, both in management and curriculum.”

McGill University ranked in 30th place.

Meanwhile, while they didn’t make the top 50, two other BC schools were included in the world’s top 500 list: Simon Fraser University came in 328th place, and the University of Victoria ranked in 359th place.

According to the rankings, Canada performed incredibly well when it came to sustainability.

“Eleven Canadian universities are among the world top 100 for this indicator, including three in the world top 10 – more than any other country,” a statement from QS reads.

UBC ranked third with the University of Pennsylvania in the US for its sustainability.

UBC also ranked in 99th place for producing some of the world’s most employable graduates.