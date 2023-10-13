TransportationUrbanized

What are the WORST merge spots on Metro Vancouver roads?

Oct 13 2023, 7:52 pm
Eric Buermeyer/Shutterstock

Driving in Metro Vancouver can be a challenge, no matter which route you are taking. And Daily Hive Urbanized wants to hear from you about the worst merge spots around the region.

ICBC has compiled data on the worst intersections, but what about those spots where you are trying to merge to get onto a busy highway?

That’s where you come in.

We want to hear from drivers about some of the most challenging and stress-inducing spots. How about merging from Marine Drive onto the Knight Street Bridge? Or maybe from Steveston Highway onto Highway 99?

steveston merge

Merging from Steveston Highway EB onto Hwy 99 SB/Google Maps

Let us know. Fill out this form and tell us a little bit about your driving habits and struggles at merge points.

Over the next couple of weeks, we will be reviewing your suggestions and learning more from the experts about proper merge techniques.

