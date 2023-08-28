"The funnest job": Maan Farms is hiring folks who have the flair for scares

Believe it or not, Halloween is just around the corner, and if you’ve got a flair for scares, Maan Farms is hiring for some fun jobs that pay really well.

You can get paid to scare by acting as one of Maan Farms’ ghoulish characters.

Positions pay up to $40 per hour, depending on previous acting experience.

Maan Farms isn’t mincing words about the roles it’s hiring for, calling it “the funnest job you’ll ever have.”

Whether you have experience or not, Maan Farms is encouraging people from all backgrounds and skill levels to apply.

“Scare Actors” are sought for the upcoming haunted season. Maan Farms offers plenty of different attractions during the Halloween season, including what it claims is the scariest corn maze in Canada.

Positions fall under five different categories, all with their own pay grade.



Levels:

Emerging talent ($17-$20 per hour)

Promising Performer ($20-$22 per hour)

Intermediate Artist ($22-$28 per hour)

Accomplished Artist ($29-$35 per hour)

Veteran Performer ($35-$40 per hour)

For emerging talent, previous experience is an asset but not required. And at the other end of the scale, to apply as a veteran performer, you need to be a seasoned actor with experience across various forms of media. Positions require hopeful actors to complete an audition.

