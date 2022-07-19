Vancouverites can breathe a sigh of relief as conditions are favourable for smoke-free skies for at least a little while — barring any unforeseen changes.

But our friends to the east are not as lucky because of a wildfire burning northwest of Lytton.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a “smoky skies bulletin” for several areas of the Fraser Canyon as a result of the fire.

As part of the ongoing response efforts to the Nohomin Creek wildfire (K70580) a coordinated approach in the response and protection of the Stein Valley Nlaka'pamux Heritage Park will continue to be a priority for Lytton First Nation, BC Parks and the BC Wildfire Service.

The special air quality statement is in effect for Lillooet, Andersen Lake, and along Highway 1 for at least the next two days.

Those in the area are urged to stay indoors to reduce exposure as the chemicals in wildfire smoke can be harmful, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Metro Vancouver is not under the alert, and experts suggest the air quality along the coast won’t be impacted as a result. Plus, right now the Coastal Fire Centre remains “low” for a wildfire risk thanks to the unseasonably wet and miserably cold spring.

The Nohomin Creek Wildfire is mapped as more than 2,000 hectares in size, which is about five times the size of Stanley Park.

There are several evacuation orders in effect, including for many in the Lytton First Nation, who continue to deal with the devastating affects of last year’s deadly wildfire.

BC Wildfire Service warns conditions won’t be favourable for the fire fight, with heat expected throughout the week. Along with low humidity, the service warns that will make for increased fire activity.

Crews were already struggling to deal with heavy winds, with gusts up to 60 km/hour on Monday.

Currently, there are no impacts to Highway 1 or Highway 12 as a result of the fire.