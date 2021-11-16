New ultra low-cost airline set to launch in Canada next year

Keep your eyes on the sky, because a brand new ultra-affordable airline is launching in Canada next year.
Lynx Air announced on Tuesday morning that it would be arriving in 2022 with a mission to make Canadian air travel more accessible for all.
According to the airline, Lynx will adopt the ultra low-cost carrier model, which has revolutionized air travel across Europe and the United States, offering low fares, flexibility, and choice.
The company, formerly known as Enerjet, is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to help transform the country’s aviation landscape.
Lynx will combine low fares, a fleet of brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft (featuring leading-edge fuel-efficient technology and big overhead bins) and great customer service to create an exceptional travel experience.
“Get all the services you want (and none you don’t) with our simple, à la carte booking process,” reads Lynx Air’s website.
The airline has firm orders and lease agreements in place for a total of 46 aircraft over the next seven years to meet anticipated demand, and the first three Boeing 737s are expected to arrive in early 2022.
Watch the skies – Canada’s newest ultra-affordable airline is taking flight in 2022! We can’t wait to welcome you aboard. Learn more about us at https://t.co/p37zUJGjjW pic.twitter.com/GJT5g48OVp
— Lynx Air (@Lynx_Air) November 16, 2021
Calgary has been selected as the airline’s headquarters, with Merren McArthur as CEO and president of Lynx. McArthur has previously served as CEO of ultra low-cost carrier Tigerair Australia, CEO of Virgin Australia Regional Airlines, and founding CEO of Virgin Australia Cargo, and she brings a wealth of aviation experience to the role.
“We are excited to bring competition and choice to the Canadian aviation market at a time when Canadians are yearning for the opportunity to fly again, whether it be to see friends and family or to take a long-awaited holiday,” McArthur said.
“We have created an ultra-affordable fare structure which is focused on simplicity, transparency and choice,” she continued. “Our à la carte pricing will empower passengers to pick and pay for the services they want, so they can save money on the trip and spend where it counts – at their destination.”
The company plans to announce its routes, schedule, and information about flight reservations soon.