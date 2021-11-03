Air Canada has suspended over 800 employees for not being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, following the requirements put forth by the federal government.

In an email with Daily Hive, Pascal Déry, Air Canada’s Media Relations Director, says more than 96% of the airline’s 27,000 employees are fully vaccinated.

Déry says the employees who are not vaccinated or those who do not have a permitted exemption have been placed on unpaid leave.

The airline says this “may be subject to change should people get vaccinated.”

In August, Air Canada announced the introduction of a new health and safety policy to further protect employees and customers, making it mandatory for all employees to be fully vaccinated as of October 30, 2021.

Under the airline’s mandatory vaccination policy, testing will not be offered as an alternative.

Déry noted that the federal government requires all airline employees and customers to be completely vaccinated across the country.

In September, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau put forth regulations that require all travellers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to board a plane, train, or ship in Canada.