Canada’s newest ultra low-cost airline, Lynx Air, has added a sixth city to its network, along with another route between its existing destinations.

According to a press release from the airline, Lynx will begin service to Victoria, BC, on May 12, 2022. Lynx will start by offering two flights a week between Calgary and Victoria, and plans to increase service to three times weekly on June 22, 2022.

Fares start at $39 one way from Victoria to Calgary, and $49 one way from Calgary to Victoria.

With this addition, the low-cost carrier will offer service in six Canadian cities: Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Kelowna, and Victoria.

Passengers will also soon be able to fly between Toronto and Winnipeg, with two flights per week between these two cities beginning Thursday, May 5, 2022. Flights between Toronto and Winnipeg will start at $69 one way.

“We are excited to be adding beautiful Victoria to our network and to be offering more ultra-affordable travel options for travellers wanting to fly between Toronto and Winnipeg,” said Merren McArthur, CEO, Lynx Air.

“We will continue to ramp up our schedule in the lead up to summer,” continued McArthur, “so please stay tuned for more updates, as we continue our mission to make air travel more affordable for all Canadians.”

You might also like: Ticket sales for Canada's new ultra low-cost airline have officially launched

"Turning Red" themed plane celebrates Disney Pixar film set in Toronto (VIDEO)

Low-cost carrier Swoop adds five new routes from Edmonton to US

The new routes are as follows:

Lynx’s ultra low-cost carrier model offers low fares, flexibility, and choice, combining affordable flights, a fleet of brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft (featuring leading-edge fuel-efficient technology and big overhead bins), and excellent customer service to create an exceptional travel experience.

“Get all the services you want (and none you don’t) with our simple, à la carte booking process,” reads Lynx Air’s website.

The airline’s headquarters is in Calgary, and the company, formerly known as Enerjet, is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to help transform the country’s aviation landscape.

Passengers can visit FlyLynx.com for full schedule details and to book their Lynx flight for a budget-friendly getaway in Canada.