Ticket reservations for the brand new airline Lynx Air have officially launched, and flights can be found for as low as $39.

According to a press release from the airline, Lynx has adopted the ultra low-cost carrier model, which has revolutionized air travel across Europe and the United States, offering low fares, flexibility, and choice.

Lynx’s destinations include Calgary, Vancouver, Kelowna, Toronto, and Winnipeg. Lynx’s inaugural flight will take to the skies on April 7, 2022, from Calgary to Vancouver.

Throughout the rest of April, the airline’s network will expand to Toronto, Winnipeg, and Kelowna. By May, Lynx will be operating 76 flights per week – and that’s only the beginning! Lynx says that their network will continue to grow, with more destinations and routes as the airline ramps up for the busy season.

A one-way flight from Vancouver to Calgary can be found starting at $49, while a one-way trip from Calgary to Toronto goes from $69. If you’re looking to fly from Kelowna to Vancouver, fares start at $39.

Roundtrip flights from Calgary to Vancouver can be found for a base fare of $88, while a roundtrip from Toronto to Calgary will cost you $118.55.

It’s important to note that passengers are allowed to bring one personal item onboard for free, which must be stored under the seat in front of you. Additional carry-on bags and checked luggage are permitted for a fee. If you want to select your select or get priority boarding, you can do so for an additional cost.

To check out more of Lynx’s fares or book a flight, go through the following steps.

Head to the Lynx Air website: flylynx.com Select your departure and arrival destinations, travel dates, and specify whether the flight is one-way or roundtrip, then hit “Search.” Make sure to check off the “Best Fare Calendar” box if your travel dates are flexible, to browse dates with the lowest prices. Select your dates. Confirm your dates and fare. Choose add-ons such as baggage, priority boarding, and seat selection. Fill out your passenger information and continue to payment and confirmation. Bon voyage!

Calgary has been selected as the airline’s headquarters, and the company, formerly known as Enerjet, is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to help transform the country’s aviation landscape.

The airline says it has firm orders and lease agreements in place for a total of 46 aircraft over the next seven years to meet anticipated demand.

Lynx combines low fares, a fleet of brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft (featuring leading-edge fuel-efficient technology and big overhead bins), and excellent customer service to create an exceptional travel experience.

“Get all the services you want (and none you don’t) with our simple, à la carte booking process,” reads Lynx Air’s website.