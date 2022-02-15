Low-cost carrier Swoop adds five new routes from Edmonton to US

Pack your bags, Edmonton! Ultra-low-cost airline Swoop is adding new direct routes out of Edmonton to five US cities.

Starting this summer, flights will begin to New York, Chicago, Nashville, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

In addition to the five new destinations, the fast-growing Canadian airline will also extend its current seasonal services to San Diego, Palm Springs, Las Vegas, St. Pete-Clearwater, Orlando (Sanford) and Phoenix (Mesa) this summer.

With taxes and fees, the prices to the new destinations come to $96.79.

Special introductory fares are limited in quantity. Book by February 18, 2022, for travel between June 1 and July 27, 2022. Blackout Period: June 28 – July 4, 2022.

“As part of our planned growth in 2022, we’re excited to be adding five new popular US destinations to our network,” said Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial & Finance at Swoop, in a news release.

“As Canada’s leading ultra-low-cost carrier, we are growing our fleet, expanding our network, and adding service to existing destinations to ensure we are ready to meet Canadian’s pent-up demand for travel experiences south of the border.”