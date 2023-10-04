NewsReal EstateVancouver HomesUrbanized

This $15 million luxury Vancouver mansion has two waterfalls

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Oct 4 2023, 9:34 pm
This $15 million luxury Vancouver mansion has two waterfalls
Sutton Group-West Coast Realty

Vancouver has an assortment of luxury homes scattered around the city, and we’re going to step inside a mansion listed for $14,880,000, making it one of the most expensive homes listed last month.

Listed by Peter Saito and Vivian Li with Sutton Group-West Coast Realty, the eight-bedroom and eight-bathroom home features 8,863 sq ft of space.

While it might not be the most expensive home in Canada, it features a variety of decorative touches that add luxurious flair that’ll make your wallet hurt to look at.

The listing is courtesy of Roomvu.

luxury homes vancouver

Welcome home. (Sutton Group-West Coast Realty)

The Sutton Group-West Coast Realty listing calls 1350 West 32nd Avenue a 16-year-young mansion.

luxury homes vancouver

Classy, but not too classy? (Sutton Group-West Coast Realty)

This Vancouver mansion, located in the prestigious Shaughnessy neighbourhood, features its own conservatory, a gourmet main, plus a wok kitchen with a large pantry, a spa, a private balcony, and three levels of a circular staircase.

luxury homes vancouver

Comfy! (Sutton Group-West Coast Realty)

But that’s not all.

luxury homes vancouver

Lots of standing room. (Sutton Group-West Coast Realty)

The basement has an indoor pool with a hot tub and one of two waterfalls.

Sutton Group-West Coast Realty

Going up? (Sutton Group-West Coast Realty)

There’s a home theatre, a large wine cellar and a 300 sq ft gym next to the three-car garage.

Whoooooaaaaa. (Sutton Group-West Coast Realty)

The spiral staircase is really something to behold, mainly because of how many levels it extends through.

Your knees get their own mirror. (Sutton Group-West Coast Realty)

Outside in the back, there’s an English garden with a waterfall pond.

Zzz… (Sutton Group-West Coast Realty)

On a 20% down payment, you’d look at monthly mortgage payments of $52,135, more than some people make in a year. Even on a 50% down payment, you’d look at monthly mortgage payments of $32,584.

How many months would you need to save to attempt to make a bid on this home?

GET MORE URBANIZED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Real Estate
+ Vancouver Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop