This $15 million luxury Vancouver mansion has two waterfalls

Vancouver has an assortment of luxury homes scattered around the city, and we’re going to step inside a mansion listed for $14,880,000, making it one of the most expensive homes listed last month.

Listed by Peter Saito and Vivian Li with Sutton Group-West Coast Realty, the eight-bedroom and eight-bathroom home features 8,863 sq ft of space.

While it might not be the most expensive home in Canada, it features a variety of decorative touches that add luxurious flair that’ll make your wallet hurt to look at.

The listing is courtesy of Roomvu.

The Sutton Group-West Coast Realty listing calls 1350 West 32nd Avenue a 16-year-young mansion.

This Vancouver mansion, located in the prestigious Shaughnessy neighbourhood, features its own conservatory, a gourmet main, plus a wok kitchen with a large pantry, a spa, a private balcony, and three levels of a circular staircase.

But that’s not all.

The basement has an indoor pool with a hot tub and one of two waterfalls.

There’s a home theatre, a large wine cellar and a 300 sq ft gym next to the three-car garage.

The spiral staircase is really something to behold, mainly because of how many levels it extends through.

Outside in the back, there’s an English garden with a waterfall pond.

On a 20% down payment, you’d look at monthly mortgage payments of $52,135, more than some people make in a year. Even on a 50% down payment, you’d look at monthly mortgage payments of $32,584.

How many months would you need to save to attempt to make a bid on this home?