If you’re looking for an affordable place to rent in Vancouver, look no further than this Facebook Marketplace listing that offers a shared queen bed.

While it isn’t available till February 1, 2024, the listing suggests the lucky roommate will get to either share a queen bed or, as the listing states, “we could [buy] a double deck bed.”

Perhaps they meant bunk bed?

The rental is prepared, clean and tidy according to the listing.

Pictures show a nice, clean, relatively new-looking basement suite built in 2021.

It features 350 sq ft of space, one bedroom, one bathroom, and a private laundry.

The suite features central AC, radiant heating, and laminate flooring.

The private laundry is located in the kitchen.

Sadly, there’s no picture of the queen bed that would be shared in this Vancouver basement for rent.

This wouldn’t be the first time a listing like this has popped up on a website like Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace. Back in March, we reported on a room where the listing was explicitly looking for a female to share the unit with.

“I’m a man looking for a woman roommate to share the room with,” the Vancouver rental ad said.

At least there’s no gender discrimination in this Facebook Marketplace listing.