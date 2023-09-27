NewsReal EstateVancouver HomesUrbanized

You can rent half of someone's queen bed for $1,050 in Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Amir Ali
|
Sep 27 2023, 7:26 pm
Facebook Marketplace | Danielcc/Shutterstock

If you’re looking for an affordable place to rent in Vancouver, look no further than this Facebook Marketplace listing that offers a shared queen bed.

While it isn’t available till February 1, 2024, the listing suggests the lucky roommate will get to either share a queen bed or, as the listing states, “we could [buy] a double deck bed.”

Perhaps they meant bunk bed?

The rental is prepared, clean and tidy according to the listing.

Facebook Marketplace

Pictures show a nice, clean, relatively new-looking basement suite built in 2021.

It features 350 sq ft of space, one bedroom, one bathroom, and a private laundry.

vancouver queen bed rent

Facebook Marketplace

The suite features central AC, radiant heating, and laminate flooring.

Vancouver queen bed rent

Facebook Marketplace

The private laundry is located in the kitchen.

Photo of 1 Bed 1 Bath - House

Facebook Marketplace

Sadly, there’s no picture of the queen bed that would be shared in this Vancouver basement for rent.

This wouldn’t be the first time a listing like this has popped up on a website like Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace. Back in March, we reported on a room where the listing was explicitly looking for a female to share the unit with.

“I’m a man looking for a woman roommate to share the room with,” the Vancouver rental ad said.

At least there’s no gender discrimination in this Facebook Marketplace listing.

