$59.8M Vancouver mansion has a patio bigger than most apartments

A mansion in the Vancouver neighbourhood of Point Grey has been listed on a real estate publication’s list of the most expensive homes in Canada, and the patio is bigger than the typical Vancouver apartment.

Point2Homes featured 4838 Belmont Avenue in Vancouver, listed for an eye-popping $59,800,000.

If you’re living in a standard apartment in Vancouver, this might sting, because the patio alone is nearly triple the size of the average home, at 1,404 sq ft.

Other amenities include a media room, wet bar, wine cellar, gym, and indoor-outdoor pool.

Listed by Macdonald Realty, the five-bedroom home features eight (yes, eight) bathrooms.

The home is also basically brand new, having been built in 2022.

Sadly, no photos of the home’s interior are available, but we’ve requested more from Macdonald Realty.

A map view from Real Estate Works (REW) shows just how good of a view the future owners of this home will have.

While the patio in this Vancouver mansion is large, the entire floor area of the home totals a whopping 12,410 sq ft, which could probably fit over 20 typical Vancouver-sized (650 sq ft) apartments.

The primary bedroom features a large Italian walk-in closet, a marble bathroom, and a den.

During the cooler months, the entertainment-sized rooftop deck has a fireplace to keep you warm while you check out panoramic views of the water, mountain, and city.