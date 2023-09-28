What a home on a budget of $400K can get you in Vancouver (PHOTOS)

If you’ve ever wondered what a budget of $400,000 could get you for a home in Vancouver, look no further; we’ve got the answer.

An “affordable” option for a home in this city usually means owning an apartment or condo, not an actual detached house.

Depending on what you deem necessary regarding aesthetics, size, or space of a home, a place like this apartment on 1850 Comox Street might be enough.

Alternatively, it might feel like a joke to be spending $400,000 for a budget home like this in Vancouver.

This listing comes courtesy of Roomvu, which shared a roundup of the cheapest listings around Vancouver in September with Daily Hive, and this Comox Street condo was the most affordable of them all, listed by Macdonald Realty for $399,900.

The condo features 565 sq ft of space, with one bedroom and one bathroom.

While the square footage doesn’t offer much room, the condo features this little nook, a good spot for a mini office.

One of the features that the listing touts the most for this condo is the ocean views.

Built in 1968, the building is located in the West End, steps from the Stanley Park Seawall, Denman Street, and trendy restaurants and “cozy cafes.”

The condo also features one parking spot and one storage unit, and the building includes some excellent amenities, like a large heated pool, a steam room, shared laundry, and a communal lounge on the rooftop.

The mortgage with a 20% down payment would be $1,401 monthly. On a 35% down payment, you’d be looking at $1,138.

If you have $200,000, you could be paying just $876 per month. That’s a cheaper monthly rate than sharing the other half of this person’s queen bed.

Would you pay $400,000 for this quaint and cozy West End home?