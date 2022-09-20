News

Luxury cars swallowed up by sinkhole at Edmonton dealership (VIDEO)

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Sep 20 2022, 6:16 pm
Luxury cars swallowed up by sinkhole at Edmonton dealership (VIDEO)
u/formeraide/Reddit

Multiple luxury vehicles were swallowed up by a sinkhole at a south Edmonton dealership, according to photos circulating on social media Thursday morning.

The sinkhole opened up at the Infiniti South Edmonton parking lot, with at least four vehicles slipping into it.

Photos also show orange pylons sectioning off the spot in the dealership parking lot where the sinkhole occurred.

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.