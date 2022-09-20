Luxury cars swallowed up by sinkhole at Edmonton dealership (VIDEO)

Multiple luxury vehicles were swallowed up by a sinkhole at a south Edmonton dealership, according to photos circulating on social media Thursday morning.

The sinkhole opened up at the Infiniti South Edmonton parking lot, with at least four vehicles slipping into it.

Four vehicles have been swallowed up by a giant sinkhole at the Infiniti dealership in south edmonton. #yeg #yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/QP1Eyt6itj — Rod (@rodmaldaner) September 20, 2022

Photos also show orange pylons sectioning off the spot in the dealership parking lot where the sinkhole occurred.