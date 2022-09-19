You can fly direct to Hawaii from Edmonton for under $400

Ready to cash in on that trip of a lifetime to Hawaii AND save a bunch of money at the same time?

Right now there are flights from Edmonton to Maui, Hawaii, for $399 return. Usually, the cost of jetting there is $269 more.

You can go snorkelling, hit up Makena or Ka’anapali beach, or go ziplining while on the island. A helicopter tour may be in the cards when you visit; it always offers the most spectacular views!

Other flights during the same time frame as the $399 roundtrip option are much higher, with other WestJet flights with one stop going for $592 and another flight topping $900 with two stops.

How to book this flight deal

Go to Google Flights. Enter Edmonton (YEG) to Maui (OGG). Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you for the lowest fare. The best deals seem to be in mid-December.

The lowest price we found was $399 through Google Flights for roundtrip flights using this date combination:

Departing December 18, returning December 25

When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.