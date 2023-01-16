A Look Inside: You can own your own winery and mansion in BC (PHOTOS)

A one-of-a-kind dream home has gone up for sale which any equestrian and wine lover will fall head over heels for.

Listed for $9,950,000, this “Equestrian Estate and Winery” in Abbotsford includes a 6,000-square-foot house with five bedrooms and a 3.2-acre vineyard.

The home, built in 1992, is described by Sotheby’s International Realty as an “Italian winery estate house with a renaissance-style mural decorating the ceiling of the entryway and classic ornamental columns throughout.”

The living space features vaulted ceilings, custom millwork, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and views of Mount Baker.

One of the most spectacular features of the home is the “immaculate vineyard.”

“Planted with the unique clone varietals of Petit Milo and Cabernet Foch, the estate’s vineyard thrives in the unique Fraser Valley wine region. The vineyard also has Gewürztraminer, Chardonnay, and Pinot Noir vines planted.”

The listing includes a working winery which has been home to the award-winning Seaside Pearl Farmgate Winery.

“This winery consists of the unique brick and copper-spired “chapel” tasting room and the barrel room/winemaking lab located in the barn. Seaside Pearl produces Fraser Valley VQA wines from the grapes grown on the property, Okanagan Valley VQA wines from purchased Okanagan grapes, and canned sparkling wine,” the listing reads.

A barn with stalls for 13 horses and a riding arena near the stables is also included in the property.

Whoever makes this their next home, will definitely have a number of opportunities to not only enjoy a peaceful lifestyle but possibly a new career venture.

What do you think of this listing?