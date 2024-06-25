Luongo shows love for Canucks fans after winning Stanley Cup

Roberto Luongo is a Stanley Cup champion.

13 years after Luongo and the Vancouver Canucks lost to the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, the Hall of Fame goalie got over the hump as a member of the Florida Panthers’ front office.

Luongo showed some love for Vancouver when interviewed on the ice during tonight’s postgame celebration.

“I just want to thank especially the people of Vancouver for their support,” said Luongo. “I received a lot of messages over the last two months, people rooting for me, so I’m truly grateful for them.”

“I always enjoy going back there, I look forward to going back there next season.”

The look of pure elation on his face when he got his hands on the trophy was obvious. He’s the first player from the 2011 Canucks team to win the Stanley Cup in any role.

“I don’t know, I don’t even remember it. ” said Luongo when asked what he felt when he lifted the trophy above his head. “It was so amazing just looking at everybody, it doesn’t feel real right now.”

Luongo played parts of eight seasons with the Canucks and was placed in the team’s Ring of Honour last December. There was a nice ceremony when he visited this season which featured the unveiling of his position in the team’s history books.

He also played parts of 11 seasons with the Panthers.

The fourth overall pick in the 1997 draft has spent more than 20 years in the NHL and has finally achieved the ultimate goal.

Well, well, well… We meet at last, @strombone1. — The Stanley Cup (@StanleyCup) June 25, 2024

The Panthers had Luongo bang the drum before the game in what’s become a tradition for the team. He helped get the crowd excited before the do-or-die game.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been that fired up. I had a lot of pent up emotion over the last week so I had to let that out,” said Luongo.

Roberto Luongo gets the crowd going on the drum before puck drop 🥁🔥 pic.twitter.com/Fbo5kMXA2D — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) June 25, 2024

Luongo also shared a special moment with Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky after the game. The two shared a big embrace during the celebration. Bobrovsky made some huge saves in Game 7 and was one of the Panthers’ best players during their wins.

Goalie love ❤️ Luongo and Bobrovsky 🥅 pic.twitter.com/vfD5HhWbtS — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) June 25, 2024

“Just so happy for him and proud of him just the way he responded. Obviously the last week hasn’t been easy but in the biggest moment he came through,” said Luongo when asked about the moment.