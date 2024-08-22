As NHL tradition goes, every member of a Stanley Cup-winning team gets their own day with the trophy. Roberto Luongo made every second of his count.

Winning the historic piece of hardware as the special advisor to the general manager of the Florida Panthers this past June, Luongo brought the Cup home to Montreal’s St-Leonard borough on Wednesday.

His day was not only action-packed but meticulously planned.

Earlier this week, the former Vancouver Canucks and Florida Panthers netminder told WWE reporter Jackie Redmond he planned to eat gnocchi poutine from it. True to his word, he took the trophy to his brother’s restaurant, La Bella Italiana, and indulged.

The NHL’s keeper of the Cup, Philip Pritchard, shared a few glimpses of the family feast in an X post on Thursday.

This could be another first! @FlaPanthers Special Advisor Roberto Luongo and his family enjoy gnocchi poutine from the Cup! And yes, it was delicious. 🤤 (St. Léonard, QC) #StanleyCup @NHL @HockeyHallFame

Funnily enough, this was not the first time Luongo had eaten pasta out of the silver bowl. Earlier in the summer, the 45-year-old was seen celebrating the championship with a generous portion of Parmigiano Reggiano on top of a pasta-filled Cup at a Fort Lauderdale restaurant.

A post shared by Fort Lauderdale Magazine

Luongo also managed to squeeze some ice time in on Wednesday, as he suited up in a Panthers uniform and his set of custom-made pads for a friendly pickup game at his namesake arena in Montreal.

His son Gianni also took part, filling the crease on the opposing end of the ice.

@FlaPanthers Special Advisor Roberto Luongo organizes a hockey game with his friends and his son, Gianni, as the opposing goalie. It ended in a 6-6 tie. (St. Léonard, QC) #StanleyCup @NHL @HockeyHallFame

Some fans got to pose for photos with the Hockey Hall of Famer, who came inches from winning the trophy as a player with the Canucsk in the 2011 Stanley Cup Final.

A post shared by Éli-Anne Rondeau

While the game concluded in a 6-6 tie, it’s clear that Luongo scored a major W on the day.