People are fed up with NHL GM forcing players to cut their hair

Recently joining the New York Islanders as a free agent, forward Anthony Duclair has had to do what every NHL player playing under longtime general manager Lou Lamoriello has done: cut his hair.

The 28-year-old winger took to Instagram on Wednesday night and posted a photo of his dreadlocks spread out on a table next to a pair of scissors and electric clippers. It was accompanied by a sad face emoji.

Having a short-haired, beardless roster to start the year is nothing new for Lamoriello, who previously managed the Toronto Maple Leafs and New Jersey Devils.

The notoriously old-school GM’s clean-cut rule has been around for quite some time, along with his distaste for players selecting high jersey numbers.

However, people around the hockey world are beginning to speak out against the policy via social media.

Once Duclair’s Instagram post went viral on X, TSN’s Gord Miller called the practice “archaic.”

“Forcing a grown man like Anthony Duclair to cut his hair is ridiculous and archaic,” he wrote. “And it takes on even worse overtones when it’s part of someone’s culture.”

Sportsnet journalist Donovan Bennett called the 81-year-old one of the “dinosaurs still yielding power in the sport.”

Leafs Morning Take host Nick Alberga said it was time for the veteran NHL executive to “evolve.”

Other users are questioning the legality of Lamoriello’s rule altogether.

Many believe Duclair should’ve signed with another team if he wasn’t a fan of the Islanders GM’s ways.

Then there are the small minority of folks who are on board with the Rhode Island native’s peculiar policies.

Many of Lamoriello’s defenders have pointed to the New York Yankees, who have a similar policy in place.

Do you think Lamoriello’s haircut rule has a place in today’s NHL? Let us know in the comments.