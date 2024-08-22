Canucks' Quinn Hughes officially announced as NHL 25 cover star

Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes has officially been named one of the cover athletes for EA Sports’ NHL 25 video game, alongside brothers Jack and Luke.

This announcement comes after the Vancouver-based video game developer accidentally leaked a video that tipped off fans that this could be coming. That video was titled “NHL 25 Official Reveal Trailer” and was listed on EA Sports’ YouTube channel.

It seems the developer was ready to unveil the cover, as Jack Hughes shared it on his personal Instagram this morning. It features the three Hughes brothers sitting in a locker room stall with Quinn in the middle donning the Canucks’ black skate alternate jersey.

If Canucks fans were hoping for a cover that featured just Quinn, they may be in luck. The cover with all three brothers does appear to be for the deluxe version of the game. Included in the post were two more photos, one with a cover featuring just Jack in action on the ice, and the other with just Quinn on the ice.

It’s not apparent what versions of the game those covers could represent, but it does appear that EA Sports may run with three separate designs, including one with an action shot of Quinn.

The leaked reveal trailer was also officially unveiled alongside the cover, showing new features in gameplay that seem to focus on new skating and stickhandling animations.

Hockey is built different, like the Hughes Brothers Control the ice with ICE-Q in #NHL25 Pre-order today 🏒🎮 https://t.co/vOCVstuvnF pic.twitter.com/aYWJnVaQCH — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) August 22, 2024

It will be the first time a Canucks player has graced the cover in North America since Markus Naslund did so for NHL 2005.