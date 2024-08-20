Luongo reveals plans for his day with the Stanley Cup

It’s a day Roberto Luongo has waited for, for a long time.

After 24 years in the NHL, Luongo finally lifted the Stanley Cup last June. And while he has had some time with the Stanley Cup already, eating pasta out of it days after the Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7, his day with the Cup is coming up soon.

No, he’s not planning on incorporating the WWE into his Stanley Cup day, but he was spotted in the front row with his son at Raw in South Florida on Monday night. That’s where Jackie Redmond caught up to him.

“It’s been unbelievable… it’s been a short summer, but it’s been fantastic,” Luongo said in a WWE broadcast interview with Redmond, which was interrupted by wrestler CM Punk at one point.

“It’s amazing,” Luongo said of getting his name on the Cup. “It’s just something that you work your whole life for. Obviously, I didn’t do it as a player, but I still put in the work here in management.”

Clearly, Luongo would have liked to win the Stanley Cup as a player, and he came oh so close to doing so with the Vancouver Canucks in 2011. But he’s clearly feeling on top of the world after winning it in an off-ice role.

“The feelings are the same [as] when I played. You go through the emotions of the game, whether you’re on the ice or in the management suite.”

Luongo said that he’ll get his day with the Stanley Cup on Wednesday.

“I’m taking it back home to Montreal… with some family and friends back there,” Luongo explained.

Asked what he’s going to eat out of it, Luongo gave a unique answer: gnocchi poutine. His brother owns a restaurant in Montreal, and apparently, that’s his specialty.

Luongo revealed another plan for his day with the Cup. He’s going to play a hockey game, matching his friends against his brother’s friends.

“I’m gonna strap on the pads,” the Hockey Hall of Famer said.

Put your money on Roberto’s team to win that one.