Terrifying home invasion caught on camera leaves one injured

Police are searching for multiple suspects after a horrifying home invasion caught on camera left one victim injured.

According to a release from the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit, several suspects forcibly entered a home in the Southern Ontario town of East Gwillimbury.

The incident occurred at midnight on Wednesday, February 14, and police were called to a home in the area of Charlotte Abby Drive and Holland Landing Road.

A home security camera shows two men armed with guns and dressed in black clothing, black hoodies, and black masks. In the 18-second clip, they can be seen running through a hall near a staircase, chasing down the two people inside the home.

“A suspect pistol-whipped one of the victims while demanding money,” stated police. “The suspects took various valuables belonging to the victims and then fled in a light-coloured vehicle.”

York Region Paramedic Services treated the male victim for minor injuries, and no one else was injured in the incident.

Police said that the investigation is ongoing and they’re looking to speak with anyone with video surveillance or dashcam footage in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.