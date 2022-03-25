$16K stolen: Lululemon likely targeted in another Vancouver theft

Over $16,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a west-side clothing store, which Daily Hive believes to be the Lululemon on West 4th Avenue.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident. The two men in question allegedly broke in and robbed the store early Wednesday morning.

Vancouver Police say that a 35-year-old woman who lives near the store called 911 at around 4:20 am yesterday after being woken up by the sounds of glass smashing, followed by a security alarm going off near Arbutus Street and West 4th Avenue.

While VPD never confirmed the exact store that the break-in occurred at, Daily Hive obtained photos of a smashed window at the Lululemon near the location they outlined in their release. The smashed window has been strategically covered up in a way that makes it difficult to tell the store was ever broken into.

After the incident, the suspects fled the scene and were gone when officers arrived. A statement from VPD says that one “alert VPD officer” acted on a hunch and was able to track down the suspects after seeing a taxi leaving the area without its lights on.

Officers subsequently stopped the taxi to investigate when they discovered the two suspects inside the cab, along with over $16,000 in stolen goods.

VPD has also released the names of the two suspects, and they are believed to be 57-year-old John Erickson and 40-year-old Scott Robinson. The two suspects are being charged with break and enter and theft over $5,000. Robinson was also arrested for outstanding BC-wide warrants.

The Lululemon location that was likely robbed is the very first stand-alone location in Vancouver and the world, which opened in the year 2000. It was renovated in 2017.

While many businesses have had to deal with smashed windows in Vancouver over the past couple of years, most of them have been localized within or near the downtown core.

Daily Hive has reached out to Lululemon for comment.