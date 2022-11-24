Lululemon is having a MASSIVE Black Friday sale — here are the best deals

Lululemon lovers, rejoice!

Whether you want to update your workout wardrobe before the new year, or you’re looking for the perfect Christmas gift for your fitness buddy without breaking the bank, the athletic apparel retailer has you covered.

The brand is having a MASSIVE Black Friday sale with up to 50% off on apparel, accessories and even its Studio Mirror.

You can save big on leggings, joggers, sports bras, and more, so add to your cart quickly before they’re gone!

Here are the best Lululemon Black Friday deals.

Women’s apparel

Enlite Front-Zip Bra High Support

Save $60 on this Lululemon sports bra perfect for the runner in your life.

Lululemon Energy Bra Medium Support

This all-around sports bra designed for yoga and training is on sale for just $34 and it comes in plenty of cute colours and designs.

Free to Be Bra – Wild Light Support

Get this comfortable sports bra for the yoga lover in your life for just $29.

Base Pace High-Rise Running leggings

Save $50 on these leggings perfect for your morning runs.

Invigorate High-Rise Tight leggings

Save up to a whopping $109 on these leggings that are optimal for training.

Insulated Quilted Pullover Jacket

Save nearly $80 on this cute and cozy pullover.

Lightweight Relaxed-Fit Down Jacket

Save $100 on this warm down jacket.

Thick Fleece Zip Hoodie

Save $70 on this cozy hoodie.

Men’s apparel

Metal Vent Tech Half-Zip 2.0

Save $40 on this long sleeve perfect for your daily workout.

GridLiner Fleece Zip Hoodie

Save $40 on this hoodie that’s perfect for layering under your winter coat.

WovenAir Half-Zip

Save $40 on this light-weight long sleeve.

Storm Field Trench Coat

Save $150 on this fresh trench coat perfect for rainy Vancouver weather.

Relaxed-Fit Training Jogger

Save $80 on these comfortable joggers.

Relaxed-Fit Cropped Pant

Save up to $70 on these classy cropped pants.

Accessories

The Reversible Mat 5mm

Save $30 on this reversible mat perfect for at-home workouts.

Patch Logo Crossbody Bag

Save $25 on this cute crossbody bag that comes in multiple colours!

City Adventurer Backpack

Save $60 on this water-repellent backpack.

Studio Mirror

If your new year’s resolution is to stay fit, this might be the perfect time to invest in Lululemon’s Studio Mirror.

The brand’s home workout technology is on sale for 50% off. The cheapest package is $945, down from $1,895.