Lululemon is having a MASSIVE Black Friday sale — here are the best deals

Isabelle Docto
Isabelle Docto
Nov 24 2022, 6:36 pm
Lululemon

Lululemon lovers, rejoice!

Whether you want to update your workout wardrobe before the new year, or you’re looking for the perfect Christmas gift for your fitness buddy without breaking the bank, the athletic apparel retailer has you covered.

The brand is having a MASSIVE Black Friday sale with up to 50% off on apparel, accessories and even its Studio Mirror.

You can save big on leggings, joggers, sports bras, and more, so add to your cart quickly before they’re gone!

Here are the best Lululemon Black Friday deals.

Women’s apparel

Enlite Front-Zip Bra High Support

Lululemon

Lululemon

Save $60 on this Lululemon sports bra perfect for the runner in your life.

Lululemon Energy Bra Medium Support

Lululemon

Lululemon

This all-around sports bra designed for yoga and training is on sale for just $34 and it comes in plenty of cute colours and designs.

Free to Be Bra – Wild Light Support

Lululemon

Lululemon

Get this comfortable sports bra for the yoga lover in your life for just $29.

Base Pace High-Rise Running leggings

Lululemon

Lululemon

Save $50 on these leggings perfect for your morning runs.

Invigorate High-Rise Tight leggings

Lululemon

Lululemon

Save up to a whopping $109 on these leggings that are optimal for training.

Insulated Quilted Pullover Jacket

Lululemon

Lululemon

Save nearly $80 on this cute and cozy pullover.

Lightweight Relaxed-Fit Down Jacket

Lululemon

Lululemon

Save $100 on this warm down jacket.

Thick Fleece Zip Hoodie

Lululemon

Lululemon

Save $70 on this cozy hoodie.

Men’s apparel

Metal Vent Tech Half-Zip 2.0

Lululemon

Lululemon

Save $40 on this long sleeve perfect for your daily workout.

GridLiner Fleece Zip Hoodie

Lululemon

Lululemon

Save $40 on this hoodie that’s perfect for layering under your winter coat.

WovenAir Half-Zip

Lululemon

Lululemon

Save $40 on this light-weight long sleeve.

Storm Field Trench Coat

Lululemon

Lululemon

Save $150 on this fresh trench coat perfect for rainy Vancouver weather.

Relaxed-Fit Training Jogger

Lululemon

Lululemon

Save $80 on these comfortable joggers.

Relaxed-Fit Cropped Pant

Lululemon

Lululemon

Save up to $70 on these classy cropped pants.

Accessories

The Reversible Mat 5mm

Lululemon

Lululemon

Save $30 on this reversible mat perfect for at-home workouts.

Patch Logo Crossbody Bag

Lululemon

Lululemon

Save $25 on this cute crossbody bag that comes in multiple colours!

City Adventurer Backpack

Lululemon

Lululemon

Save $60 on this water-repellent backpack.

Studio Mirror

Lululemon

Lululemon

If your new year’s resolution is to stay fit, this might be the perfect time to invest in Lululemon’s Studio Mirror.

The brand’s home workout technology is on sale for 50% off. The cheapest package is $945, down from $1,895.

