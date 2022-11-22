NewsShoppingMoney

Best Buy has some fire deals for Black Friday — these are our favourites

National Trending Staff
Nov 22 2022, 9:44 pm
Best Buy

Best Buy fans, the day is finally here: the much-awaited Black Friday sale is on, and the discounts are out of this world.

Whether you’re looking for electronics, appliances, gadgets, or games, Best Buy has you covered this Black Friday and Cyber Monday with thousands of deals.

Items are discounted for hundreds of dollars, and they’re up for grabs for a limited time only, so run — don’t walk!

MotionGrey adjustable standing desk — $239.99

Savings: $475

Best Buy

Best Buy

This standing desk is fitted with an electric motor to help you find the desk right height for you. It’s equipped with a digital memory display keypad and the tabletop splits into two.

WD Easystore 14TB External Hard Drive — $279.99

Savings: $120

Best Buy Black Friday

Best Buy

Keep your important files safe and secure with an external hard drive. This one has 14 terabytes of space, so you’ll practically never run out. It has a transfer speed of up to 5,000 megabytes per second!

Sonos Arc Sound Bar — $879.99

Savings: $220

Best Buy Black Friday

Best Buy

Take your home entertainment to the next level with the sleek — but powerful — Sonos Arc sound bar. It’ll make movies feel like you’re watching them in the theatre! Now that’s a Black Friday deal you don’t want to miss.

Kalorik Air 10QT Fryer Oven — $99.99

Savings: $170

Best Buy

Prepare big meals easy peasy lemon squeezy with this high-capacity air fryer oven. You can bake, roast, roast, or grill foods without having to divvy them up into little batches. Save time and cooking oil.

Gyrocopters Flash 3.0 Portable Electric Scooter — $379.99

Savings: $370

Best Buy

Big things come in small packages. Ditch the driving and public transport and get to places fast using the Gyrocopters Flash 3.0 portable electric scooter. It’s equipped with a 350-watt brushless motor with varying speeds, and a long battery life. You can go 28 kilometres on a single charge! No slipping, thanks to the burst-proof, grippy rubber tires.

LG 75″ 4K UHD webOS Smart TV — $899.99

Savings: $500

Best Buy

The LG 75″ webOS smart TV offers crisp, life-like colours so you can enjoy your favourite TV shows and movies in cinema-like 4K quality. Apps come preloaded and the TV also personalizes recommendations for you using smart AI technology.

iRobot Roomba i7+ Vacuum with Wi-Fi — $619.99

Savings: $380

Best Buy

The iRobot Roomba i7+ robot vacuum cleaner comes with WiFi and an automatic dirt disposal function that makes cleaning a total breeze. Whether it’s wooden flooring, tiles, rugs, or carpets, this little beast will have everything spick and span clean without the elbow grease.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth Item Tracker — $19.99

Savings: $20

Best Buy Black FridayBest Buy

Keep (literal) tabs on your items without shelling out the Apple AirTag money. Samsung’s SmartTag will make sure you always know where your stuff is. It has a range of 120 metres, so it’s perfect for people who always lose their keys, wallet, and other little (but important) things.

Happy shopping! 🛍️

