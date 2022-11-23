Here are the best stocking stuffers for under $20 this Black Friday

Christmas shopping in this economy?!
If you’ve been dreading spending a ton of cash over the holidays, luckily, there’s a bunch of can’t-miss Black Friday deals that won’t break the bank.
And you can find them for just under $20.
From a candy-coloured Nintendo Switch Controller to a body butter set from The Body Shop, there’s something for everyone on your list.
So get a head start on your holiday shopping with these great finds available for a limited time.
Rifle Paper Co. for Anthropologie Nutcracker Advent Calendar
Normal price: $18
Black Friday deal price: $12.60 (discount added at checkout)
Count down to Christmas with this Nutcracker-inspired advent calendar designed by Rifle Paper Co.
Herschel Chapter Travel Kit, Carry-On
Normal price: $38
Black Friday deal price: $18
This waterproof bag comes with a handle, making it a great everyday bag or storage for your toiletries.
Urban Outfitters Female Form Mug
Normal price: $22
Black Friday deal price: $11.20 each (discount added at checkout)
You’ll want to buy all four of these ceramic mugs for a fun and cheeky set.
The Body Shop Comfort and Cheer Body Butter Trio
Normal price: $18
Black Friday deal price: $15
This gift set trio comes with three kinds of body butter: almond milk, moringa, and mango.
Best Buy PDP Rock Candy Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch
Normal price: $30
Black Friday deal price: $14.99 each
Available in various candy colours, this controller is the perfect gift for the gamer in your life.
The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA (100 ml)
Normal price: $11.50
Black Friday deal price: $8.85
Few companies do affordable skincare like The Ordinary and this bestseller created for all skin types is the ultimate stocking stuffer.
Kate Spade New York Clean Slate Colourblock Pencil Set
Normal price: $18.95
Black Friday deal price: $13.26 with code BLACKFRIYAY
Kate Spade’s six-pencil set comes with an eraser and sharpener and will no doubt add a touch of colour to any workspace.
Understance Arabella Sheer Bra
Black Friday deal price: $10
Lingerie needn’t be expensive and you can’t find a better deal than $10 bras by Understance.
Kitchen Stuff Plus Libbey Madison Whiskey Set – Set of 4 (Clear)
Normal price: $24.99
Black Friday deal price: $14.99
Know someone who loves whiskey? Then you can’t go wrong with this dishwasher-friendly whiskey glass set.
Bath & Body WorksDream Bright Mini Gift Set
Normal price: $19.95
Black Friday deal: Buy three and get three free until November 26
The perfect choice for holiday gift exchanges, this floral-scented set comes with a body cream, a shower gel, and a fragrance mist.