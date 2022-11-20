NewsWeather

Prepare for rainy start to the week; atmospheric river headed for Vancouver

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Nov 20 2022, 9:42 pm
Maridav/Shutterstock

If you’re already dreading the Monday blues, the weather likely won’t help because the week is going to start off with rain and lots of it.

Vancouver is going to be hit with heavy rainfall starting from Monday night and will continue until Tuesday. According to the UBC Weather Forecast Research Team (WFRT), around 26 mm of rain is expected for the area.

The city will likely see a Category 1 atmospheric river (AR), while the island and parts of the north coast could see see up to a Category 3 AR. The American Meteorological Society defines atmospheric rivers (ARs) as “filaments of intense moisture transport in the atmosphere.”

According to Environment Canada, Monday will likely be overcast and in the evening we’ll see “periods of drizzle or rain” and temperatures will range between 7 to 8°C.

The rain will continue into Tuesday with a 60% chance of showers in the evening. Temperatures will range from a high of 9°C to a low of 7°C.

