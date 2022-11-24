ShoppingCurated

Aritzia offering MAJOR discounts for its Black Fiveday sale

Amanda Wawryk
Amanda Wawryk
|
Nov 24 2022, 3:59 pm
Aritzia offering MAJOR discounts for its Black Fiveday sale
JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock

One of the most popular Canadian brands has just announced details of its massive Black Fiveday sale — with discounts of up to 50%.

Aritzia says almost everything in the store is on sale — although The Super Puff™ family, Salomon, Vans, and Emu styles are excluded from this promotion.

Here are some of the best deals we found:

Wilfred Free Hush Knit Oversized Cardigan

wilfred aritzia

Aritzia

Regular Price: $128

Sale Price: $63.99

Agolde Pinch Waist Kick Jean

aritzia

Aritzia

Regular Price: $258

Sale Price: $128.99

Wilfred Valencia Blouse

aritzia

Aritzia

Regular Price: $110

Sale Price: $54.99

TnaLIFE™ Trace Hi-Rise Legging

aritzia

Aritzia

Regular Price: $78

Sale Price: $38.99

Babaton Capella Coat

babaton aritzia

Aritzia

Regular Price: $350

Sale Price: $174.99

The Group by Babaton Stargaze Turtleneck

aritzia

Aritzia

Regular Price: $158

Sale Price: $78.99

Sunday Best Montgomery Dress

aritzia

Aritzia

Regular Price: $11-0

Sale Price: $54.99

This is just a sampling of the deals available right now.

Aritzia’s Black Fiveday sale is on now through Sunday, November 27, 11:59 pm PST.

Amanda WawrykAmanda Wawryk
+ Shopping
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.