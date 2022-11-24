Aritzia offering MAJOR discounts for its Black Fiveday sale

One of the most popular Canadian brands has just announced details of its massive Black Fiveday sale — with discounts of up to 50%.
Aritzia says almost everything in the store is on sale — although The Super Puff™ family, Salomon, Vans, and Emu styles are excluded from this promotion.
Here are some of the best deals we found:
Wilfred Free Hush Knit Oversized Cardigan
Regular Price: $128
Sale Price: $63.99
Agolde Pinch Waist Kick Jean
Regular Price: $258
Sale Price: $128.99
Wilfred Valencia Blouse
Regular Price: $110
Sale Price: $54.99
TnaLIFE™ Trace Hi-Rise Legging
Regular Price: $78
Sale Price: $38.99
Babaton Capella Coat
Regular Price: $350
Sale Price: $174.99
The Group by Babaton Stargaze Turtleneck
Regular Price: $158
Sale Price: $78.99
Sunday Best Montgomery Dress
Regular Price: $11-0
Sale Price: $54.99
This is just a sampling of the deals available right now.
Aritzia’s Black Fiveday sale is on now through Sunday, November 27, 11:59 pm PST.