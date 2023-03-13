Luke Schenn set to rejoin Leafs following birth of child

Luke Schenn and his wife Jessica welcomed a new baby into the world on Friday, and now he’s set to rejoin his new Toronto Maple Leafs teammates.

Luke Schenn flew from Vancouver to Toronto on Monday, according to a report from TSN’s Mark Masters. Schenn has played two games for the Leafs since they acquired him in a trade with the Canucks on February 28, but stayed close to his pregnant wife in Vancouver by only playing Leafs away games in Vancouver and Calgary.

He had been on “baby watch” until Friday.

Schenn is now set to rejoin the team full-time while his wife Jessica takes care of the newborn baby, as well as older brothers Weston and Kingston.

Sheldon Keefe says Luke Schenn is flying in this afternoon @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 13, 2023

Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas pulled the trigger on a trade to acquire Schenn just ahead of the trade deadline, sending a 2023 third-round pick Vancouver’s way in exchange for the NHL’s all-time leader in hits.

While Schenn won’t play in Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Sabres, he could be an option for head coach Sheldon Keefe against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. Still, Schenn is expected to be in attendance at tonight’s game at Scotiabank Arena.

“He’ll be in the building, [he won’t play] tonight, but he will be going forward,” Keefe said of Schenn’s status for Monday.

Schenn has three goals and 18 assists in 57 games split between the Canucks and Maple Leafs this season.