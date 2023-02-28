Luke Schenn is going back to where his NHL career began. The Vancouver Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs have completed a trade that will see Schenn head to Toronto in exchange for a 2023 third-round draft pick.

Schenn was drafted fifth overall by the Leafs in 2008. The 33-year-old played four seasons for Toronto before being traded to Philadelphia in 2012. He also made stops in Los Angeles, Arizona, and Tampa Bay, where he won two Stanley Cups with the Lightning.

The Saskatoon native has played well above expectations for the Canucks since he was reacquired as a free agent in 2021. The NHL’s all-time hits leader has been paired with Quinn Hughes for most of his time in Vancouver, but the right-shot blueliner is better suited to a third pairing role.

Schenn had been sitting out for the past week, as the Canucks protected their trade asset from injury ahead of Friday’s trade deadline. Vancouver will miss Schenn on and off the ice, as he has been repeatedly lauded for his leadership from Canucks management, coaches, and players.

Schenn is in the last year of a contract that carries a reasonable $850,000 cap hit, and can become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Both the Canucks and Leafs have been busy on the trade front in the past few days, and in Toronto’s case, the past hour.

Vancouver acquired Vitali Kravtsov in a trade with the New York Rangers on Saturday, and dealt Riley Stillman to Buffalo on Monday. They’ve also been involved in numerous trade rumours, which have included players like J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser.

The Leafs have made three trades in the past hour, sending Rasmus Sandin to Washington and Pierre Engvall to the New York Islanders.