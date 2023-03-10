"Nice to have the closure": Leafs' Marner pleased with carjacking arrests

Mitch Marner got the closure he was looking for.

The Toronto Police Department has arrested two men, relating to last year’s carjacking involving the Toronto Maple Leafs’ star player.

“It’s great… because that problem has been going on for a while now in Toronto,” Marner told the media today.

“It’s pretty hard to try to narrow down to who people are because of what they’re doing, what they’re wearing and hiding their face so well… I think it just puts a lot of trust in the Toronto Police, just knowing that they’re getting the job done and they’re not stopping, and they’re trying to fix this problem.”

In the May 2022 incident, Marner was robbed at gunpoint in his Range Rover near the Cineplex movie theatre at The Queensway and Islington Avenue.

Brampton’s Christon Arman Johnson, 24, has been charged with two counts of robbery with a firearm, two counts of disguise with intent, and two counts of fail to comply with a release order. Toronto’s Anas Adan Farah, 21, was charged with robbery with a firearm and disguise with intent.

“It’s finally good that I don’t have to probably talk about it anymore, to be honest,” Marner added. “It’s a moment you don’t want… anyone to be a part of. It’s a scary situation.”

“It’s nice to have the closure.”

The Maple Leafs are back on the ice on Saturday night as Marner, Auston Mathews and company take on Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers.