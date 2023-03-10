There’s only one question Toronto Maple Leafs fans really care about: can the team ever win the Stanley Cup again?

Well, the oddsmakers seem to think they’ve got one of the best shots in the league this season.

Oddsmakers at Sports Interaction are giving Toronto the fourth-best odds (9.24) at the Stanley Cup this season.

Everyone who’s spent any time on a hockey internet forum knows that the Leafs have yet to win it all since 1967, and that they’re still searching for their first postseason series win since 2004.

And while “maybe this is the year” has to be the most worn-out cliché amongst Leafs fans, oddsmakers are giving them the third-best odds in the Eastern Conference (and fourth overall) to etch their names onto Lord Stanley’s mug this season.

Sitting fourth overall in the NHL with a record of 39-17-8, Toronto’s .672 points percentage is currently the fourth-highest in franchise history.

Four Leafs have hit the 60-point mark already this season, including Mitch Marner (79), William Nylander (76), Auston Matthews (62), and John Tavares (62), as the Leafs boast one of the league’s most dynamic quick-strike offences. But it’s been Toronto’s strong defence and goaltending that has been perhaps more impressive this season, with the team’s 2.66 goals against per game ranking sixth-best in the league.

Toronto seems slated for a first-round matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the team that they took to seven games in last year’s playoffs before falling 2-1 on home ice.

Interestingly, the Lightning have slipped to ninth in the Stanley Cup odds for this season, amid a 3-5-2 record in their last 10 games.

Boston, another Atlantic Division rival of Toronto, sits first overall in both the NHL standings and the latest odds (4.53), while last year’s Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche have the second-best odds (7.15). The Carolina Hurricanes are the only other team currently with better odds than Toronto at (8.18), while the New Jersey Devils round out the top five (12.03).

Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers have Canada’s second-best shot at the Stanley Cup (14.94), followed by the Winnipeg Jets (28.94) and Calgary Flames (43.36).

2023 Stanley Cup odds

Per Sports Interaction, here are the full Stanley Cup odds across the NHL:

Boston Bruins, 4.53

Colorado Avalanche, 7.15

Carolina Hurricanes, 8.18

Toronto Maple Leafs, 9.24

New Jersey Devils, 12.03

NY Rangers, 13.92

Vegas Golden Knights, 14.74

Edmonton Oilers, 14.94

Tampa Bay Lightning, 15.40

Dallas Stars, 15.51

Minnesota Wild, 19.31

Los Angeles Kings, 20.79

Seattle Kraken, 23.60

Winnipeg Jets, 28.94

Pittsburgh Penguins, 33.70

Calgary Flames, 43.36

Florida Panthers, 52.30

NY Islanders, 53.70

Nashville Predators, 60.30

Buffalo Sabres, 87.10

Washington Capitals, 88.30

Ottawa Senators, 103.00

Detroit Red Wings, 158.00

St Louis Blues, 483.00

Arizona Coyotes, 501.00

San Jose Sharks, 501.00

Columbus Blue Jackets, 501.00

Chicago Blackhawks, 501.00

Montreal Canadiens, 501.00

Anaheim Ducks, 501.00

Vancouver Canucks, 501.00

Philadelphia Flyers, 501.00