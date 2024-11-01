Lower Mainland torn on Halloween fireworks as bans fail to stop bangs

It was another lively and loud Halloween in Metro Vancouver that left some residents wondering about the effectiveness of fireworks bans.

Vancouver has a tradition of setting off fireworks on Halloween, but the practice is a divisive one. Many enjoy the fun, but others find the noise and dangers intolerable, especially for pets and small children.

Setting off fireworks on Halloween is now banned in all but a few municipalities in the Lower Mainland. But the rules don’t seem to stop everyone who’s keen to light up the night sky.

“Literally an hour and a half straight of fireworks noises. I hate Vancouver for this ‘Halloween tradition,'” X user Katie posted.

“It’s Diwali and Halloween in Vancouver tonight the fireworks have been going for three hours straight so far,” another X user said.

“Hats off to these champs on Keith Road in [North Vancouver],” X user Matthew Bond posted. “They’re doing a show every 10 minutes so far tonight.”

Fireworks shows are legal with a permit in parts of North Vancouver, but not everyone was a fan of the do-it-yourself efforts.

“I’m trying to put my toddler to bed and this is making it very difficult,” another X user said in reply to Bond.

But for every post criticizing fireworks and questioning police’s enforcement efforts, there were replies from those who enjoy them. Metro Vancouver residents are far from united on their fireworks views.

“I think the cities are being policed by Karens and Kens,” Daily Hive reader Richard Matic said in an email. “Fireworks are a tradition and I’m disappointed in the vocal minority for 2-3 hours a year for a little mischief.”

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said it had already dealt with one injury related to fireworks by midday on Halloween. The Vancouver Police Department said it didn’t have any major Halloween issues to add.

The rainy weather didn’t seem to deter Halloween partiers, many of whom took to Granville Street in their costumes to celebrate. Other Halloween partiers went to the Vancouver Convention Centre for Blueprint’s Foundation event, where electronic artists Bonobo and Mochakk played.

“If you thought this year the rain was going to keep people home you were mistaken,” TikTok user Josh Rimer shared along with footage of revellers on Granville. “Plus it’s also Diwali, so extra reason to celebrate.”

Meanwhile, some other Metro Vancouverites said trick-or-treating was the highlight of their evening. Some residents shared photos of their candy and how many children visited their home, praising the community connection the day brings.

