Another Metro Vancouver city cracks down on Halloween fireworks

One more Metro Vancouver city has cracked down on fireworks since last Halloween, shortening the list of municipalities where setting off fireworks is allowed.

Port Moody tightened restrictions on fireworks displays on November 28, 2023. The City used to allow individuals to register their small-scale fireworks displays, but no longer.

“The major changes include prohibiting all consumer use without a permit and a licensed pyrotechnician, as well as banning the sale of fireworks within the city of Port Moody,” Fire Chief Darcey O’Riordan told Daily Hive.

Now there are much stricter requirements to launch fireworks in the Tri-Cities municipality. People wishing to set off fireworks must send the city a site plan including buildings, roads, a spectator viewing area, the topography of the land, the distance of all things from the pyrotechnic display, and a security plan.

“Consumer fireworks [have] clearance requirements of 30 metres by 30 metres for aerial displays and 20m x 20 metres for ground effects,” the City says in its updated registration form. “These clearance requirements essentially eliminate residential lots from permit eligibility.”

O’Riordan said the chief reasons for the change were concerns over noise, fire risk, public safety, and potential harm to pets and wildlife.

“Regarding Halloween, these changes are particularly relevant, as they help reduce the risks associated with unregulated firework use during this time of year, ensuring a safer environment for everyone.”

This will be the first Halloween in Port Moody with tightened fireworks rules. It follows the lead of other Metro Vancouver municipalities that have recently tightened restrictions on fireworks. Vancouver banned fireworks displays ahead of Halloween in 2021, and several other cities don’t allow them either.

The only remaining areas in Metro Vancouver where Halloween fireworks can be set off with the proper permits are the District of North Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, and Port Coquitlam.

What do you think of rules surrounding Halloween fireworks displays? Let us know by emailing [email protected].