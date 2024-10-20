Lower Mainland to be hit with "second pulse of rain" Sunday

Metro Vancouver is set to be hit with a second bout of significant rain on Sunday after an atmospheric river caused flooding in parts of the region on Saturday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada predicts rain will get heavier on Sunday before tapering off to clearer skies next week.

“A second pulse of rain is expected Sunday before the rain ends late Sunday,” the weather agency said in a rainfall warning for Vancouver.

ECCC expects up to 150 millimetres of rain to fall on the region by the end of the weekend. Mountainous areas, such as the North Shore mountains, could see rainfall amounts closer to 180 millimetres.

The strong fall system brought flooding, landslides, and a sinkhole to the Lower Mainland Saturday. Flood water on some Burnaby roads was halfway as high as the cars.

Someone shared video from Coquitlam showing fish swimming on a submerged road.

Another person shared a video of their father kayaking on flood water in Vancouver.

Saturday was also Election Day in BC, with voters braving the rain to head to the polls to decide the next provincial government.