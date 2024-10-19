NewsWeather

Atmospheric river slams Metro Vancouver with severe downpours

Beth Rochester
Beth Rochester
|
Oct 19 2024, 5:52 pm
Atmospheric river slams Metro Vancouver with severe downpours
@MetroVancouver/X | @J74wabx/X

Major downpours have kicked off this weekend in Vancouver as the first atmospheric river of the season began yesterday afternoon.

The storm has brought heavy rainfall to the Lower Mainland, and a severe weather warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, and Whistler.

Between 90 and 150 millimetres of rain is expected to fall in Metro Vancouver, parts of the Fraser Valley, and the Sea-to-Sky corridor. Rainfall potentially exceeding 180 millimetres is expected over the North Shore Mountains.

“A strong fall storm system will direct an atmospheric river towards the South Coast, bringing heavy rain to the region. The heavy rain will continue today, then ease somewhat tonight,” Environment and Climate Change Canada said.

Across Metro Vancouver, there is severe water pooling on city roads and swollen rivers spotted further inland.

@fraservalleybuzz Burnaby, BC📍#burnabybc #northvancouver #chilliwackbc #langleybc #vancouverbctiktok #vancouverbc #abbotsfordbc #missionbc #fyp #viral #richmondbc #merittbc #burnabybc #metrovancouver #mapleridgebc #portmoodybc #newestminsterbc #weather #fallvibes ♬ original sound – Freedom_Lover

Due to widespread flooding, traffic advisories are also in place for parts of Metro Vancouver.

Due to a possible sinkhole development, a road closure is in place on 40th Avenue between 216 Street and 212 Street in Langley.

Road closures are also in place in Surrey due to flooding at the intersection of 76 Avenue and 152 Street, as well as at the intersection of King George Boulevard and 128 Street.

Drivers are advised to turn on their lights and maintain a safe following distance on the roads.

ECCC advises residents in the Lower Mainland to keep their drains clear of debris so water can flow away properly and to secure loose objects outside.

Heavy rain is expected to continue over the weekend, with the weather warning in effect until Sunday.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop