Atmospheric river slams Metro Vancouver with severe downpours

Major downpours have kicked off this weekend in Vancouver as the first atmospheric river of the season began yesterday afternoon.

The storm has brought heavy rainfall to the Lower Mainland, and a severe weather warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, and Whistler.

Between 90 and 150 millimetres of rain is expected to fall in Metro Vancouver, parts of the Fraser Valley, and the Sea-to-Sky corridor. Rainfall potentially exceeding 180 millimetres is expected over the North Shore Mountains.

“A strong fall storm system will direct an atmospheric river towards the South Coast, bringing heavy rain to the region. The heavy rain will continue today, then ease somewhat tonight,” Environment and Climate Change Canada said.

Across Metro Vancouver, there is severe water pooling on city roads and swollen rivers spotted further inland.

#AtmosphericRiver in full force in SW British Columbia! Here is the Coquitlam River at @CityofPoCo, close to the record levels of Jan. 2020 & Nov. 2021. Lots of debris and logs. ☔ 120 mm so far in Coquitlam and 94.2 mm in #Vancouver with much more to come! Stay tuned. #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/pAGbNexT8I — Thierry Goose (@ThierryGooseBC) October 19, 2024

Due to widespread flooding, traffic advisories are also in place for parts of Metro Vancouver.

Due to a possible sinkhole development, a road closure is in place on 40th Avenue between 216 Street and 212 Street in Langley.

Road closures are also in place in Surrey due to flooding at the intersection of 76 Avenue and 152 Street, as well as at the intersection of King George Boulevard and 128 Street.

Drivers are advised to turn on their lights and maintain a safe following distance on the roads.

#VanTraffic: There is wide-spread flooding on roads across Vancouver. Road closures include: ➡️Clark / E. Hastings

➡️Clark / Williams

➡️Knight between E. 12th & E. 14th

➡️Oak / W. 57th If you have to be on the roads, please slow down and use caution. More road closures likely… pic.twitter.com/SeNBe4Ycbd — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) October 19, 2024

ECCC advises residents in the Lower Mainland to keep their drains clear of debris so water can flow away properly and to secure loose objects outside.

Heavy rain is expected to continue over the weekend, with the weather warning in effect until Sunday.