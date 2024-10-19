The first atmospheric river of the season has brought extreme rainfall, forcing multiple road closures across Metro Vancouver.

Langley RCMP has issued a road closure due to a possible sinkhole development on 40th Avenue between 216 Street and 212 Street.

“Heavy rainfall within the past 24 hours has compromised the stability of the roadway on 40th Avenue between 216 Street and 212 Street,” said Zynal Sharoom, Corporal of the Langley RCMP.

The storm slamming BC’s south coast is expected to bring between 90 and 150 millimetres of rain in Metro Vancouver, parts of the Fraser Valley, and the Sea-to-Sky corridor. The North Shore Mountains are expected to see rainfall potentially exceeding 180 millimetres.

The heavy rainfall has also forced road closures in Surrey, Vancouver, and West Vancouver due to widespread flooding.

Road closures are in place in Surrey at the intersection of 76 Avenue and 152 Street, as well as at the intersection of King George Boulevard and 128 Street.

In Vancouver, road closures are in effect at the intersection of Clark Drive and East Hastings Street, the intersection of Clark Drive and William Street, Knight Street between East 12th Avenue and East 14th Avenue, and Oak Street and West 57th Avenue.

The westbound and eastbound ramps to BC Highway 1 at 21st Street in West Vancouver are also closed. Additionally, popped manholes have forced road closures along Marine Drive from Taylor Way to 24th Street and 21st Street near Queens Avenue.

Drivers are advised to turn on their lights, maintain a safe following distance, and drive slowly.