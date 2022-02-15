Love stinks: Where to break up with someone in Vancouver

Love and relationships can be complicated, and while there’s no “best” spot to breakup with someone, Vancouver has many suitable spots that’ll do the job.

Valentine’s Day has come and passed, and while some may have felt love in the air, others may have stepped into a puddle of regret.

Whether it was a meaningful relationship, a drunken mistake, or a one-night fling that one person valued more than the other, sometimes you just need to be able to press the [ESC] key in real life.

While some may choose to ghost, facing the dilemma head-on might be the best way to go about it, and these are some potential places to break up in Vancouver that aren’t coffee shops.

The privacy of your own home

A breakup has the potential to be an emotionally explosive situation. In other words, privacy is key.

Your own home is the best place to take care of this delicate situation.

In certain cases, however, being alone with the person you’re breaking up with might not be the best course of action. Reasons may include being in a short-term and short-lived relationship or being in a toxic relationship.

English Bay Barge

If you saw our story about the best places to propose, you would have seen the English Bay Barge at the top of the list.

Well, the English Bay Barge is versatile, and while it’s a great place to share love, it’s also a perfect spot to gently let someone off the hook. Probably best for something non-serious. It’ll be particularly symbolic when crews begin hacking away at the barge, dismembering it for good.

“Sorry, I just don’t think it’s going to work out between us. The barge is cool, though, hey?”

The Lost Lagoon

The Lost Lagoon is a beautiful and serene spot that’s probably best for a breakup up with someone you really cared about.

It’s generally a fairly quiet area, which makes it a good spot for a meaningful conversation. It will also allow you the privacy to shed some tears.

You can then let nature soothe you as you experience the feels.

Jericho or Sunset Beach

Let’s face it, some relationships are toxic, and a breakup in some cases could lead to a dangerous situation. In this case, a public setting may be best to break the news if you’re worried about a potentially explosive outcome.

It might not hurt to have a couple of friends nearby, just in case.

False Creek

There’s something about False Creek that feels poetically pronounced, which makes it seem like it would be a good fit for a breakup in Vancouver.

Whether it’s the sun’s reflecting off the water, the boats idly parked in the middle of it, or the families of ducks and geese swimming around, False Creek offers privacy if needed but is still public enough to offer a safety net if required.

It’s also one of the best sunset viewing spots in the city.

Over drinks at a bar

Maybe you and your partner had a fun relationship. Nothing too serious, but you still cared about each other. If you both have a mutual understanding about parting ways, some drinks at a bar could be a suitable and potentially fun way to end things.

In the end, there’s no “best place” to break up with someone, and it’s always going to be an upsetting time.