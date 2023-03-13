The best places to have a good nap in Vancouver

When it comes to catching up on sleep, there are some sneaky spots for snoozers in Vancouver.

But, while you might constantly see someone sleeping on the SkyTrain’s Expo Line, some spots are not ideal.

We’ve rounded up an unofficial list of the sleepiest spots in the city, highlighting the places where you can sleep in peace — in theory.

In the movie theatre

Alright, this will cost you the price of admission and won’t be quiet, but anyone who can’t keep their eyes open might discover the movie theatre can be the ticket to a two-hour cat nap without any lookie-loos. There are tons of theatres offering matinee shows too, so you can even nap on a long lunch break. The comfiest seats are arguably at the VIFF Centre, but here are a few other choices throughout the city: Rio Theatre, Dunbar Theatre, Scotiabank Theatre Vancouver, and the Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas.

In your car

While overnight camping in Vancouver parking lots will eventually get you towed, you can park your car during the day at these spots and enjoy the sounds of nature as you drift off to sleep. However, you will have to pay to park, so if you choose Stanley Park, Jericho Beach, English Bay, or Spanish Banks, it could be an expensive nap.

On campus

UBC campus: The Egg in the Nest (a bit busier), the Aquatic Centre (but you need to be okay with the pool smell) third floor of the library (has a view and comfy chairs) and Neville Scarfe Basement Lounge are just a few of the many options.

BCIT’s sleep pods: Currently available to book at the Burnaby Campus, Aerospace Technology Campus, and Annacis Island Campus.

SFU: Cots are set up at the Women’s Centre, or you can try the Nap Room at the Student Centre, there are a lot of designated options for sleepy students at this school. When it comes to unofficial options – we hear the Harbour Centre has some comfy spots and amazing views.

Emily Carr: The Oasis Student Wellness Lounge has us wishing we could spend all day there. With a nap room, dog therapy, and a gardening club.

In the great outdoors

On a nice day or with a warm jacket, you could be snoozing on the sand at any of Vancouver’s beaches. Expert advice, get a log; that way, you have more privacy. Our top picks for beach sleeping are Second Beach, Sunset Beach, English Bay, and Jericho.

Or there’s something to be said for a bench and waking up without the seagulls. In this case, we recommend the massive loungers in Olympic Village by the Seawall or a bench or piece of grass by Trout Lake.

In city spaces

Now there are a lot of folks who swear by a nap in the Vancouver Public Library, but the librarians seem to crack down on this, so instead, we suggest some less common spots: The courtyard in Vancouver City Hall, the hot tub at the Vancouver Aquatic Centre, underneath Robson Square, or the Vancouver Convention Centre. We’d suggest avoiding the courthouse though!

Where is your favourite place to nap in the city? Let us know in the comments below.